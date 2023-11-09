Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT Lowered to $10.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.80 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,826. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. Playtika has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.25 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Playtika by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,450,000 after buying an additional 2,168,206 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Playtika by 219.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,603,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Playtika by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 369,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,152,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after acquiring an additional 512,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,768,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,892 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

