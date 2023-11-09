Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Power Integrations has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Power Integrations has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Power Integrations Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $70.72. 44,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,021. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $182,860.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,071.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $182,860.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,071.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $507,112.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,103.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,440 shares of company stock worth $2,118,582 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 179.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 320.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

