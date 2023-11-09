Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Trading 2.3% Higher

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 106,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 193,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Powerbridge Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53.

Institutional Trading of Powerbridge Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

