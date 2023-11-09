Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 68,617 shares.The stock last traded at $58.47 and had previously closed at $59.72.

PDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $797.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

