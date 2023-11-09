Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $149,656.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $938,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $59.03 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

