Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 20,141 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,141 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Targa Resources worth $63,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Quarry LP bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 2.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $218,323.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,623. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

