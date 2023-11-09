Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 284,692 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $68,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of California Resources by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRC stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRC. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

