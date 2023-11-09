Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $70,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 91.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,810,208.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,810,208.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,320,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,694. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.63. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.20 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

