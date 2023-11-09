Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,097 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Builders FirstSource worth $67,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.77.

BLDR opened at $124.66 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.83 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.97.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

