Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of HF Sinclair worth $59,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 275.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.7 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.28%.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.