Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $60.70 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Comfort Systems USA worth $60,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $878,212,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,509,000 after purchasing an additional 39,339 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,506,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FIX opened at $185.09 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.28 and a 1 year high of $192.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total transaction of $1,160,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at $50,312,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $417,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,038 shares of company stock worth $7,939,543 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.