Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $61.25 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,958 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 52,681 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $61,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.12. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.10 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IDACORP from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

