Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $64.31 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of FedEx worth $64,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $245.37 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $157.62 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

