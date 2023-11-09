Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,901 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $65,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 295,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.36 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

