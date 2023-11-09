Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,715 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $63,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,417,000 after purchasing an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,811,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,404,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,553,000 after purchasing an additional 411,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.