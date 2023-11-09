Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.40% of Progress Software worth $60,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Progress Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Progress Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.77. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $146,859.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,525 shares of company stock worth $1,081,360. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

