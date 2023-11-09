ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.67, but opened at $15.64. ProAssurance shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 25,472 shares trading hands.

The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). ProAssurance had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $275.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ProAssurance from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 12.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 66.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 78,888 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.72 million, a P/E ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

