ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Gap Down to $8.39

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.14. ProFrac shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 94,683 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

ProFrac Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.97 million. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 202.01% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Farris Wilks bought 3,409 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 981,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,167.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 603,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,485,615.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,240,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,662,045.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Farris Wilks bought 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 981,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,167.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProFrac by 7.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ProFrac by 10.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ProFrac by 8.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Further Reading

