ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Gap Down to $8.39

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.14. ProFrac shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 94,683 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ACDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ProFrac from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

ProFrac Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.97 million. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 202.01% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 603,478 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $5,485,615.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,240,049 shares in the company, valued at $656,662,045.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 603,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $5,485,615.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,240,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,662,045.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Farris Wilks purchased 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 981,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,167.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,167,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,194,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac during the first quarter worth approximately $9,858,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in ProFrac during the first quarter worth approximately $9,100,000. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at $8,954,000.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Further Reading

