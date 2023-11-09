ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Major Shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya Sells 79,600 Shares of Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 79,600 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $124,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,643,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,363,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 59,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $97,940.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 148,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $256,559.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 123,400 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $199,908.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 157,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $259,050.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 92,500 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $147,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 67,213 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $118,294.88.

On Monday, October 23rd, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 160,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $293,349.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 87,200 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $167,424.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 125,100 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $285,228.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 215,543 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $618,608.41.

NASDAQ:PROK opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. ProKidney Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.27. On average, analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ProKidney by 83.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 121,963 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProKidney during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProKidney during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ProKidney by 76.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProKidney during the second quarter worth approximately $2,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

