PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Trading Down 6.3%

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 1,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $586.91 million, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $27.54 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

About PropertyGuru Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in PropertyGuru Group by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

