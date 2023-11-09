ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $531,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $652,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $87.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day moving average of $91.69. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.