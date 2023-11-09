ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 86,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 110,308 shares.The stock last traded at $44.69 and had previously closed at $44.57.

ProShares Ultra Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROM. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 66.7% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

