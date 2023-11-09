Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Gap Up to $5.28

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $5.55. Prospect Capital shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 959,114 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.43 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently -184.61%.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry bought 16,520 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $98,954.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,788,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,859,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,884,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,551,000 after purchasing an additional 360,385 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,625,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 109,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,103,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,737,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

