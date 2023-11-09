Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 14,647 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 460.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 284,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,118,000 after acquiring an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $136.51 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.87.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

