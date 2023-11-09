Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 1,538 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.52) to GBX 3,800 ($46.91) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($58.26) to GBX 4,440 ($54.81) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $159.72 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $146.60 and a 1-year high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.13 and a 200-day moving average of $167.80.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

