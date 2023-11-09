Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 80,553 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 199.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,553 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 95,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.77%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

