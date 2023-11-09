Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.14% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBLK opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

