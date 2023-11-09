Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,856 shares of company stock valued at $12,408,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

