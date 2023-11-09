Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 112,703 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

BCX opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

