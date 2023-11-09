Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $20,437,631,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

