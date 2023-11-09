Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.83 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.9 %

TXN opened at $145.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

