Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 85,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 72,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $69.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

