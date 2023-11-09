Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.37 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.