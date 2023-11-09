Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,119,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,119,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,247,000. Spinnaker Capital LTD raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Capital LTD now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,615,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

URNM opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $49.53.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

