Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.89% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 125,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.1292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

