Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 2,318 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IEFA opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.