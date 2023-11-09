Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 32 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $445.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.94.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,627.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,160,097. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.