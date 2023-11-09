Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 632 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $157.03 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $141.44 and a one year high of $167.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.