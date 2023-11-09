Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 565.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 64.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW opened at $781.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $708.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $714.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $534.01 and a 1 year high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.