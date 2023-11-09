Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,962 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,968 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.0% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $120.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day moving average is $114.20.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

