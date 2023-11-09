Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,040 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.35% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowery Thomas LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 109,537 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $71.56 on Thursday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $83.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

