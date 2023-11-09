Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 3,807 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,158 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.35% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 10.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at about $3,212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:SPH opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 93.53%.

Insider Transactions at Suburban Propane Partners

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,593.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

