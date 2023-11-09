Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $56.26 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.82%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,826,000 after buying an additional 917,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $63,078,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 626,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,007,000 after purchasing an additional 519,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

