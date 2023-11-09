Public Storage Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.00 (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Public Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 105.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Public Storage to earn $17.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $249.99 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.09 and its 200-day moving average is $278.40.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 38,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Read Our Latest Report on PSA

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.