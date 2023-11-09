PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Cut to $17.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PUBM. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie lowered PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.78.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PUBM

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $13.82 on Thursday. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $716.84 million, a P/E ratio of 230.37 and a beta of 1.02.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PubMatic had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $63.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $26,002.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,308.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 17,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $211,495.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,198 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $26,002.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,308.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,906 shares of company stock valued at $842,855. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 135.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 48.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.