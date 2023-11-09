PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCT. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 14.7 %

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.53. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,239,000 after buying an additional 814,248 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 34.6% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,742,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,198,000 after buying an additional 1,990,966 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after acquiring an additional 202,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

