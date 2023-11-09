Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Organigram Holdings Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Organigram in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Organigram Price Performance
Organigram stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Organigram has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
