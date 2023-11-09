Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Organigram Holdings Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Organigram in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Organigram Price Performance

Organigram stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Organigram has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.

Institutional Trading of Organigram

Organigram Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Organigram by 20.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 540,407 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organigram during the second quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Organigram by 27.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,097,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Organigram during the second quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Organigram by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,505,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 89,999 shares during the period. 31.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

