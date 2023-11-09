Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 1.8 %

SAND stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,017,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,772,000 after buying an additional 7,346,556 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,380,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,321,000 after buying an additional 2,478,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,999,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,416,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 1,090,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

