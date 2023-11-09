Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Raised by Wedbush

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.73. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $14.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $121.81 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $72.91 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

